March from Geneva to Bern aims to highlight climate lethargy

Climate activists have begun a 21-day journey, walking the 224 kilometres from Geneva to Bern. In the Swiss capital they will hand the federal authorities a petition demanding that Switzerland respect the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

In the face of climate change the time has come for action rather than endless discussions, stressed the four initiators of the Marche BleueExternal link (Blue March), university professor Julia Steinberger, lawyer Irène Wettstein, infectious diseases specialist Valérie D’Acremont and the director of aid centre CSP Vaud Bastienne Joerchel, before they set off on Saturday.

Not combating climate change would have serious consequences for health, food and biodiversity, and the most vulnerable would be the first to be affected, they said. Today, countries are far from respecting the greenhouse gas emission reduction objectives of the Paris Agreement, and Switzerland is no exception.

Instead of a warming of 1.5°C compared to the beginning of the industrial era, we are heading towards a rise in temperature of 3.2°C, noted local councillor and head of the Green Party in Geneva Alfonso Gomez in his speech to the marchers. Reversing the curve would require drastic measures, he said.

Theme days

During their journey from Geneva to Bern, the walkers will meet local politicians, businesspeople and associations. Theme days are also planned: in Lausanne the mobility of tomorrow will be discussed, in Neuchâtel agriculture, and in Fribourg the economy.

Arriving at the federal parliament in Bern, they will hand over to the authorities a petition demanding that Switzerland commit to a much more ambitious policy of reducing its CO2 emissions from fossil fuels.

The Blue March started at the Place des Nations in front of the UN in Geneva and headed to Mies, in canton Vaud. Some 500 people had registered for this first stage. The rainy and windy weather discouraged some of them. About 150 participants are expected, on average, during the other stages.

