Migrants refuse social assistance to keep residency rights
Some migrants are being forced onto poverty by Swiss laws that can remove residency rights if they claim welfare payments, a conference has heard.
The Federal Migration Office highlighted the problem during its annual conference in Bern on Thursday.
+ Migrants fear losing Swiss residency rights
Since 2019, the authorities have been empowered to revoke residency permits if a foreigner relies too heavily on welfare benefits.
As a consequence, many people are afraid to claim financial help. For example, some pensioners refuse top-up payments for this reason, say elderly rights groups.
Speaking at the Bern conference, Swiss Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said welfare payments should be a right for Swiss residents.
Poverty should not be considered a crime, she added.
Parliament is currently debating whether to revoke the welfare condition for residency, but the two chambers have failed to agree on this motion.
