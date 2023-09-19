Migration commission calls for special status for child asylum-seekers

Walter Leimgruber says unaccompanied minors are particularly vulnerable Keystone / Lukas Lehmann

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland will have to apologise for its treatment of children seeking asylum – as it has already done in the case of children in care – warns the president of the Federal Commission for Migration.

This content was published on September 19, 2023 - 09:50

Keystone-SDA/ts

The needs of children are not taken into account in the asylum procedure and “provisional admission is an obsolete concept”, says Walter Leimgruber in an interview published on Tuesday by the German-language newspapers of the Tamedia media group.

+ Recognising Switzerland’s ‘slave children’

Children need a special protection status like that granted to Ukrainians, he adds: limited in time and with defined rules, so that the people concerned can become independent as quickly as possible. But, he notes, there is no coherent policy for the constructive management of migration, which is set to increase in the future.

Clear training and employment structures are also needed, continues the chairman of the extra-parliamentary committee. “While asylum procedures are under way, there is a need for schools and employment programmes, as well as varied contacts with society, in associations for example.”

+ Swiss report praises special refugee status for UkrainiansExternal link

He points out that minor asylum seekers should then be able to access training without long interruptions. “We are on the right track with the Agenda for Integration Switzerland. But it must apply to everyone.”

+ Teenage prisoners receive government apology

Another problem for child asylum-seekers is that asylum centres operate like barracks, notes Leimgruber. “And barracks are not suitable for children. There are guards in uniform, which is frightening for children in war zones.”

What’s more, the conditions and the staff looking after the children are constantly changing, says Leimgruber. “But children need constancy, familiarity and reference people, without whom developmental problems can arise, at great cost to society.”

He says unaccompanied minors are particularly vulnerable. “Unfortunately, and young people feel this, nobody cares whether they are still there or not. So we are not fulfilling the protection mandate of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative