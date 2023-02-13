More than 1,000 tonnes of aid sent to Ukraine
In one of Switzerland’s largest humanitarian aid commitments to date, the Swiss government has delivered more than 1,000 tonnes of aid directly to Ukraine. In addition, 4,765 tonnes of food have been procured locally.This content was published on February 13, 2023 - 11:07
Switzerland has so far also transferred around CHF150 million ($162 million) to international organisations for the benefit of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last February.
The total value of aid deliveries by Switzerland amounts to CHF20.95 million, the foreign ministry said. A large part of the relief supplies were second-hand goods. The new value of all aid deliveries would total CHF27.2 million.
Only in a few cases has the government’s contribution been higher. Significantly more federal funds – over CHF610 million since 2011 – have been used for humanitarian aid to Syria, the foreign ministry said.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.