More than 1,000 tonnes of aid sent to Ukraine

In one of Switzerland’s largest humanitarian aid commitments to date, the Swiss government has delivered more than 1,000 tonnes of aid directly to Ukraine. In addition, 4,765 tonnes of food have been procured locally.

Switzerland has so far also transferred around CHF150 million ($162 million) to international organisations for the benefit of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last February.

The total value of aid deliveries by Switzerland amounts to CHF20.95 million, the foreign ministry said. A large part of the relief supplies were second-hand goods. The new value of all aid deliveries would total CHF27.2 million.

Only in a few cases has the government’s contribution been higher. Significantly more federal funds – over CHF610 million since 2011 – have been used for humanitarian aid to Syria, the foreign ministry said.

