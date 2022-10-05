Negotiations between Uber and their Geneva drivers fail

Trade union groups in Switzerland have been fighting a long battle against Uber. © Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

Drivers for the American ride-hailing firm Uber in the Swiss city of Geneva have rejected a proposal to settle a dispute over working conditions.

Trade union groups continue to insist on an intervention by the cantonal and national governments to enforce the law.

Fabienne Fischer, a member of the Geneva cantonal government said she summoned Uber to find out how it intends to comply with outstanding payments for petrol and other additional expenses.

The Swiss Supreme Court in May ruled that the platform's drivers are employees and not self-employed, obliging Uber to pay social benefits to its drivers.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Fischer said she was waiting for a proposal from Uber on back pay and will check whether it complies with the law.

The company has until the end of next week to comply with a suspension of its ban.

Fischer said she didn't rule out any option but her role was to mediate and make available the technical expertise of her department.

She refused to elaborate, saying the negotiations were confidential.

