Neutral Switzerland hosts official visit by NATO boss

NATO Chair Admiral Rob Bauer is discussing further cooperation with Switzerland. Keystone / Stephanie Lecocq

read aloud pause

X

The Chair of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Defense Alliance (NATO) is paying a two-day official visit to the Swiss Army. Admiral Rob Bauer is meeting Swiss Army chief Thomas Süssli and Federal Councilor Viola Amherd.

This content was published on December 4, 2023 - 10:52

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) Pусский (ru) Высший военный чин НАТО посетит Швейцарию

The visit on Monday and Tuesday is intended to strengthen cooperation. The Federal Council announced in a statement on Monday that discussions were taking place with Amherd, head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, on the development of the security situation and the possibilities of intensifying cooperation in the area of ​​security policy.

At the meeting between the NATO admiral and Swiss corps commander Thomas Süssli, the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war for Europe and NATO will be discussed. It should also be about implementing the goals of cooperation between Switzerland and NATO, which directly affect the Swiss army.

The Federal Council announced that this cooperation takes place within the framework of the Partnership for Peace. It contributes to cementing the Federal Council's intention to strengthen international cooperation in the area of ​​security policy.

In September 2022, the Federal Council declared that it wanted to work more closely, particularly with NATO and its member states, within the framework of neutrality law.





Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative