Right-wing starts collecting signatures for 'neutrality initiative'

The right-wing Swiss People's Party has officially launched its initiative, which aims to largely prohibit Switzerland from entering into defence alliances and participating in sanctions.

The campaigners have 18 months to collect at least 100,000 signatures of Swiss citizens to prompt a nationwide vote on the proposal, which is also known as "neutrality initiative" and wants to anchor "perpetual and armed neutrality" in the country's constitution.

According to the proposed Article 54a, Switzerland may not join any military or defence alliance. The exception is cooperation with such alliances in the event of a direct military attack on Switzerland.

Switzerland is prohibited from taking "non-military coercive measures" against warring states. It may no longer participate in sanctions and may not take any such measures. However, obligations to the United Nations remain possible. Switzerland should also be allowed to prevent the circumvention of sanctions imposed by other states.

The Swiss government recently confirmed Switzerland will not change its policy of political neutrality despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



