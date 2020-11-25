NGO criticises government’s anti-corruption strategy
This content was published on November 25, 2020 - 13:44
The strategy objectives for the next four years include prevention measures, the prosecution of corruption cases and international cooperation, according to a statement published on Wednesday.
The government is planning to boost cooperation with cantonal and local authorities as well as with the private sector and civil society.
It also pledged to update the strategy at the end of 2024 following the regular anti-corruption reviews by the United Nations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the Council of Europe.
Doubts about efficiency
NGO Transparency International welcomed the paper but expressed doubts about its efficiency and scope.
It criticised the lack of measures against lobbying and the limited powers of an anti-corruption working group made up of representatives from different government ministries.
Transparency International also pointed out the lack of regulations to prevent former government ministers and senior officials from the federal administration from taking jobs in the private sector.
The NGO said the government’s strategy had a very limited impact. “The new measures do not go beyond the obligations already in place,” it said. It also criticised the fact that it took the government about ten years to present the paper.
