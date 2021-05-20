Nigeria to release oil tanker flying under Swiss flag

The agreement was reached following “considerable diplomatic efforts” by various ministries in Bern © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Nigeria will release a Swiss-flagged ship that has been detained for more than three years. An agreement to this effect was signed by the Nigerian justice minister and the Swiss ambassador to Nigeria, according to the Swiss foreign ministry.

This content was published on May 20, 2021 - 18:41

swissinfo.ch/ts

A corresponding memorandum of understanding on the immediate release of the San Padre Pio ship was signed on Thursday, the ministry said in a statementExternal link.

The oil tanker, registered with canton Vaud shipping company ABC Maritime, was seized in January 2018 by Nigerian authorities, which accused the ship and its crew of violating territorial waters and diesel smuggling.

“It is now incumbent on Nigeria to release the vessel and on the companies involved in operating the San Padre Pio to take the necessary operational measures for the actual departure of the vessel,” the ministry said.

Once the vessel has been able to leave Nigeria’s exclusive economic zone, the legal proceeding pending before the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in Hamburg can be terminated, it added.

The agreement was reached following “considerable diplomatic efforts” by the foreign ministry in cooperation with the economics ministry and the finance ministry.