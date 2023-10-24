No cases of animal disease EHD in Switzerland after all

Cattle are most commonly affected, but sheep and goats can be infected too. Keystone/gaetan Bally

There are no cases of the epizootic haemorrhagic disease (EHD) in Switzerland after all. FIndings in a calf in canton Bern and a cow in canton Jura turned out to be false positives. Precautionary measures against EHD have therefore been lifted.

This content was published on October 24, 2023 - 15:45

Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is once again considered EHD-free, the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) wrote on Tuesday. Blood samples from the two sick animals found in October were examined by the reference laboratory of the World Organisation for Animal Health and found to be negative.

The ordinance issued last week imposing restrictions on international trade in animals, semen, ova and embryos to prevent the spread of the disease is no longer in force. However, the FSVO advised people to remain vigilant.

Mosquito-borne EHD has been spreading in Europe since 2022. Outbreaks have so far occurred in Spain, Portugal, Italy and France. EHD can manifest itself through sudden severe fever, bleeding in various parts of the body and listlessness. Bloody diarrhoea can also occur.

Cattle are most commonly affected, but sheep and goats can be infected too. Infected animals rarely die. In Switzerland, EHD belongs to the category of animal diseases to be controlled. The disease is not dangerous for humans.

