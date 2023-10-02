No plans to boost Swiss peacekeeping force in Kosovo despite tensions

Soldiers of the Austrian contingent of the NATO-led international peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR) stand guard while a woman walks past in Zvecan, Kosovo, June 1, 2023. Keystone / Georgi Licovski

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland has no immediate plans to deploy additional Swiss peacekeeping troops on the Swisscoy mission in Kosovo despite rising tensions in the region and news that NATO is beefing up its KFOR peacekeeping force after a deadly shootout.

This content was published on October 2, 2023 - 08:58

Keystone-SDA

No increase of the Swiss contingent is planned following recent events, the Swiss Armed Forces International Command (SWISSINT) told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Sunday. The safety of soldiers is of the utmost priority and takes precedence over operational requirements. For the time being, there is no indication that security is not guaranteed.

+ Switzerland condemns violent clashes in Kosovo

The members of Swisscoy, a Swiss army unit attached to the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR), are contributing in various ways to the multinational peace mission. They ensure the maintenance of a safe and stable environment and the freedom of movement of all citizens and KFOR. The soldiers are deployed in various locations. The town of Banjska is outside Switzerland's area of responsibility, according to SWISSINT.

Last Sunday's attack by a 30-strong Serbian commando force, heavily armed, against Kosovar police officers in the town of Banjska, in northern Kosovo close to the Serbian border, has reignited tensions in the region. Three Serb attackers and a Kosovar police officer were killed in the clashes.

+ Government wants to extend Swisscoy mission to 2026

Switzerland currently deploys 195 troops on the Swisscoy mission in Kosovo as part of the KFOR peacekeeping force. It has been active there since 1999.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative