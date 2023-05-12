Noise regulations contribute to Swiss housing shortage

Housing construction is not keeping up with demand from a growing population in Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland’s growing housing shortage is exacerbated by a tangle of red tape, including controls on noise pollution, a working group has heard.

This content was published on May 12, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

The construction of new homes is not keeping up with population growth.

+ Why home ownership is a mirage for most Swiss

Today, it takes an average of 140 days from planning application to building permit – 56 days more than in 2010, according to the Zurich Cantonal Bank.

The scarcity of new homes is forcing up rental prices, says Credit Suisse.

Building permits for rental properties have decreased by 1,500 compared to the previous year, while immigration has increased by one-third over the same period, the bank warned in a recent report.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin convened a round table of experts on Friday to examine ways to improve the situation.

Parmelin acknowledged that the participants have a “big job ahead of us” as a plethora of noise, water and landscape protection rules have slowed construction to a dribble compared to demand.

The initial round table will be followed by a series of smaller meetings to thrash out potential solutions.

The Swiss Association of Cities will also participate in the project to unblock construction. Vice-President Corine Mauch said regulations in Zurich are blocking attempts to build more affordable housing.

However, different parts of Switzerland will need different solutions to meet housing needs, the roundtable meeting heard.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative