Only half Swiss drone users register their machines

There are an estimated 100,000 drones operating in Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Of the roughly 100,000 people who fly drones in Switzerland, only around half have so far conformed with a legal obligation to register with the authorities.

This content was published on July 10, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

At the start of this year Switzerland adopted European Union regulations on drones that weigh more than 250 grams or are equipped with cameras and microphones.

The new rules set safety and operational standards and require training and examination for certain categories of drones. They also define weight limits, maximum flight heights and geographical restrictions.

Some 10,000 people registered with the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) in advance of the rules coming into effect.

Since then, the number has swelled to 54,000 – but this represents only half of the number of people who should register, according to Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

While it’s unclear exactly how many people operate drones in Switzerland, FOCA estimates the number to be at least 100,000.

But FOCA says it is satisfied with the uptake so far and believes some people are still working out whether the rules apply to them.

Dominik Peter, president of the Association of Civilian Drones, told SRF that not enough people are complying with the new rules, particularly bans on flying in certain zones in Switzerland.

Keeping track of drones and their owners will make it easier to police airspace and to crack down on people who are careless or reckless.

Articles in this story Switzerland – where the robots of tomorrow are born

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative