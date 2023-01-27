Pandemic inequality sets Switzerland’s human rights record back

All UN member states have to undergo a Universal Periodic Review of their human rights record at the UN in Geneva. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Switzerland is, like other countries, facing a “resurgence of inequalities” since the Covid-19 pandemic, top foreign ministry official Livia Leu has told a UN panel in Geneva reviewing her country’s human rights record.

This content was published on January 27, 2023 - 11:55

Keystone-SDA/jc

The "drastic measures" taken in the face of the coronavirus have highlighted potential threats to fundamental rights, particularly for minorities and the most vulnerable, she told other UN member countries on Friday. State Secretary Leu also admitted that Switzerland has room for improvement on racial discrimination, an issue on which it is regularly criticised.

Leu is leading the government delegation at Switzerland’s Universal Periodic ReviewExternal link, a process of the UN Human Rights Council whereby all UN member states are subject to scrutiny by other countries on their human rights record and given recommendations on how to improve. This is Switzerland’s fourth such review. The countries serving as rapporteurs for this review are Malawi, Kyrgyzstan and Belgium.

The government has to report to the UN on what it has done to implement previous recommendations. It also receives input from independent human rights experts and groups, and from civil society. The UN is expected to issue new recommendations to Switzerland on February 1.

Articles in this story Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative