To end the pandemic, do we need stricter international health security rules? 

Most countries were unprepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and only sporadically implemented World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations. As the virus risks becoming endemic, what are the next steps? Some world leaders and the WHO have suggested an international pandemic treaty. Experts and the WHO disagree on whether the approach is realistic.

This content was published on May 18, 2021 - 17:45

Last March, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus along with several world leaders and international agencies called for an international pandemic treatyExternal link and a “One Health” approach to encourage collective action.

Among those that supported his call were French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The new treaty named, Treaty for pandemic preparedness and response, would ask states to collaborate in the fight against pandemics nationally, regionally, and globally. The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) told SWI swissinfo.ch that "Switzerland is participating in the first reflection”. Some countries like the US, Russia and China were absent from the initiative.

The call comes after an apparent lack of leadership arose from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the WHO’s recommendation consistently overlooked by national states. It also comes after the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness (IPPP) established by WHO in 2020 said the pandemic was “preventable”.

To date the pandemic has spread to 200 countries, contaminated over 159 million people and caused more than 3.3 million deaths.

In its final report, the IPPP points its finger at countries which were late in introducing containment measures and failed to get ahead of the pandemic. But they are only part of the problem. The report also says the WHO holds its part of responsibility. The WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) caused a delay in early response, the IPPP said. The panel added that the IHR are “a conservative instrument as currently constructed and serve to constrain rather than facilitate rapid action and that the precautionary principle was not applied to the early alert evidence when it should have been”.

The International Health Regulations (IHR)External link IHR are the existing legally binding framework last revised in 2005 by the WHO’s Member States. It addresses public health emergencies like COVID-19 to improve the global response. IHR provides guidelines for states. These include prohibitions on unnecessary interference with international travel and trade, notification of risk events and review sanitary measures to manage a pandemic. But there is an absence of data analytical platforms and coordination mechanism among states, and between WHO and states. On 30 January, WHO chief Tedros has declaredExternal link Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) based on IHR but WHO did not recommend any border restrictions. End of insertion

“The formal notification and emergency declaration procedures under the International Health Regulations, however, were much too slow to generate the rapid and precautionary response”. The IPPP finds that the current system at both national and international levels is “not adequate” for disease outbreaks and calls for a new global system for the future. The new treaty put forth by the WHO aims at just that. But given the current situation and with states still following individual policies, Professor Suerie Moon and professor IIona Kickbusch of Global Health Center at the Graduate Institute Geneva considerExternal link such a global pandemic treaty as “ambitious” in a geopolitically fragmented world. “A treaty must intertwine self-interest and material factors within a flexible framework of shared principles and goals, if the world is to live up to this exceptional window of political opportunity to prevent future pandemics”, they said in the Lancet Public Health.

Discord on travel and masks

Nothing illustrates the lack of global cooperation better than the lockdown policies and travel restrictions implemented by states without any global concertation. Going against WHO recommendations China was the first to impose a strict lockdown in the city of Wuhan, China, in January 2020 for more than two months. Strict restrictions on the mobility of 9 million residents were put in place. Following in the footsteps of Wuhan, all major Chinese cities also shut themselves down.

However the WHO has arguedExternal link that travel restrictions usually have significant economic and social implications and in the end that they “did not prevent the importation of the disease”.

“Travel restrictions might slow the spread of infection in the early stages of a pandemic, but it is not optimal to use travel restrictions to stop the eventual overall spread of pandemic infections.”, says Keiji Fukuda, an expert in Influenza Pandemics and former WHO Assistant Director-General. Travel restriction is “a temporary and tactical step for a country to buy time to prepare its systems and to enact basic infection prevention and control measures like social distancing, masks and testing.”

Research has proved that in hindsight, the travel restrictions were not such a bad move. Many have kept them in place to this day.

“The travel quarantine introduced in Wuhan on 23 January 2020 only delayed epidemic progression by 3 to 5 days within China, but international travel restrictions did help to slow spread elsewhere in the world until mid-February.” concluded research by US’s academic journal ScienceExternal link.

Masks are another topic that no-one can agree on. The debate is raging once again after the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) announcedExternal link that fully vaccinated people against COVID-19 no longer need wear masks or implement social distancing.

Meanwhile, the WHO has, recommended caution when lifting the obligation to wear masks. The organization advises people should wear masks in areas where the infection is spreading, even after being vaccinated.

Yet just over a year ago, the WHO said that healthy people needn’t wear face masks if they don’t have symptoms. That view changed in June 2020, when Tedros advised “the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult”.

Subjective analysis of data

One of the issues the WHO is facing is that preventive measures during a pandemic are usually based on available scientific evidence and anecdotal experiences. These change over time.

Another is interpretation of data and what constitutes a health risk by member states. States impose measures depending mainly on health, social and economic concerns. They take into account epidemiological thresholds such as newly reported COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people and local hospital capacity. These differ greatly between countries.

This subjective interpretation of data continues as countries are now edging out of the lockdowns. For instance, the European Commission proposesExternal link to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated people towards Summer. Meanwhile, many Asian countries are now introducing stricter travel and social distancing measures due to the spread of the Indian variant. In some countries, simply arriving from India, or not wearing a face mask properly can lead to fines or jail.

As COVID-19 enters its second year, experts warn the world will just have to learn to live with the virus implying better global cooperation is still very much relevant Vaccination alone won’t be enough to end circulation of the virus.

“There is a high chance that COVID-19 will persist indefinitely as an important human infection like influenza,” Fukuda alerts.

Jagan Chapagain, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), sees an international treaty as “an opportunity to reassess how we can guarantee a more effective and equitable approach to future crises”.

“We must be clear about everyone’s role in overcoming a pandemic. Disaster laws must ensure that we fully engage and enable communities, particularly community volunteers, and civil society at large”, he argues.

Since immune protection against COVID-19 is likely to go down over time and new variants of the virus will continue to appear, there is a very high chance that individuals will need repeated vaccinations against COVID-19. The mutant strains of the virus are more infectious making it difficult to fight the virus with vaccines alone. Some reported infection cases even after being vaccinated against COVID-19. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan says “vaccine is not 100% effective against preventing infection".

WHO member states will discuss about these dilemmas at the annual World Health Assembly, the highest governing body, starting on 24 May.