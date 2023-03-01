Panel pioneers participation of young adults in Swiss politics

The U24 panel is considered a platform to promote participative democracy. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Plans have been presented to for a new form of citizen's panel to promote democratic participation and education for the younger generation in Switzerland.

"Young people are underrepresented in politics, but they live the longest with the consequences of political decisions," the organisers from civil society said in a statement.

The Future Council U24 is made up of 80 members aged 18 to 24 and selected randomly. It is to draw up joint proposals for solutions and present them to politicians ahead the parliamentary elections in October, according to promoters.

More the 700 proposals were handed in for debate, including mental health, education for equal opportunities, migration and cohesion as well as democratic participation, organisers said at a news conference in Bern on Wednesday.

The Future Council U24 was officially launched in January. It is a pioneer project supported by Swiss Society for the Common Good and the Swiss chapter of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

