Parliament insists on status quo on arms exports

Economics Minister Parmelin warned that far-reaching legal amendments could put the the government into serious difficulties over the country's neutrality. © Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

The Swiss government is facing pressure from parliament to ease restrictions of war materiel, including the sale of weapons for re-export.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly approved a call on the government to allow the sale of weapons to a third country under certain conditions.

They include a formal statement by the the United Nations Security Council of a violation of international law by a warring party.

However, a majority of the house rejected a proposal for a further easing of the restrictions.

The decision still needs approval by the other parliamentary chamber, the Senate at a later stage.

Status quo

Observers point out that the latest decisions by the house consolidate the status quo on Swiss arms exports.

At least four other proposals are pending in parliament amid a broad public debate in Switzerland over the past few months about the country's traditional neutrality and the government's position on arms exports.

On Monday, the Senate rejected a proposal to allow the re-export of Swiss war materiel from like-minded countries.

+ How a first proposal to ease weapons exports failed in parliament

