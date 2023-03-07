Parliament throws out first proposal to ease export of Swiss war materiel

Some critics argue a refusal to allow the re-export of Swiss tanks to third countries could spell the end of Switzerland's armament industry. Keystone / Peter Schneider

Efforts by parliament to ease restrictions on the export of Swiss war materiel have suffered a setback.

A majority of the Senate rejected a proposal to allow the export of Swiss arms from like-minded countries to warring sides.

Opponents both the political left and the right argued that lifting the restrictions would undermine Switzerland's traditional neutrality and its role as mediator.

However, supporters of the motion, notably from the centre-right, said other western countries couldn't understand Switzerland's refusal to join in efforts to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine in violation of international law.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin reiterated the position of the government and warned of the risks of an easing of export restrictions.

"Allowing the re-export [of Swiss war materiel] towards Ukraine would mean giving up impartiality and infringing [Swiss ] law," Parmelin said in Monday's debate.

Pressure

At least five other proposals are still pending in parliament aimed at seeking legal amendments.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday is due to discuss a proposal to call for arms exports to a warring country if the United Nations stated that a country has violated international law.

Switzerland has come under increasing international pressure over the past few months after rejecting requests by Germany, Spain, Denmark and the Czech Republic to re-export tanks or ammunition to third countries.

The issue also sparked a broad debate in Switzerland about the country's traditional neutrality.

