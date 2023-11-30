Plane crash: PC-21 training aircraft can fly again

The accident occurred at the Emmen military airfield in central Switzerland on November 28 at the end of a training exercise Photo ©VBS/DDPS

The Swiss air force is resuming flights with its PC-21 training aircraft with immediate effect, following Tuesday’s accident in Emmen, canton Lucerne. An examining magistrate and the military aviation authority gave the go-ahead on Thursday.

Clearance work at the Emmen military airfield has been completed, the army said in a press release. As a precautionary measure, all air traffic at Emmen was suspended until Thursday as a result of the accident.

The two pilots involved in the accident are doing well, given the circumstances, the army said. They were able to leave hospital on the day of the accident after a medical check-up. They will not have to undergo any further checks.

At the time of the accident on Tuesday afternoon, the two pilots had been able to leave the aircraft using their ejector seats before opening their parachutes. The army does not yet know when they will be able to resume their flying duties.

After touching down, the PC-21 two-seater trainer ran off the runway during the landing at Emmen airfield, for reasons that are still unknown. The damaged aircraft then came to rest in the grass beside the runway.

