Poll confirms forecast of right-wing Swiss election gains

Gains and losses from the last Swiss general election in 2019 are tipped to be reversed this autumn. Keystone / Sigi Tischler

read aloud pause

X

A poll of 25,000 Swiss voters has confirmed earlier indications that the right-wing Swiss People’s Party will win seats from the Greens during the autumn general election.

This content was published on July 19, 2023

swissinfo.ch/mga

The poll conducted on behalf of the Tamedia media group and 20 Minuten predicts a 2.3% gain for the People’s Party while the Greens are tipped to lose 2.5% of the vote from the last election.

+ Can voters resist conpiracy theories during elections?

Earlier this month, the third electoral barometer conducted by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation highlighted similar results.

The People’s Party are winning hearts and minds on the themes of healthcare costs, pensions and immigration, the Tamedia survey found. The issue of climate change has dropped to fifth priority place among voter concerns.

Political parties in the centre ground are expected to attract roughly the same number of votes in October as they did in 2019.

But voters are forecast to reverse the trend of the last general election that saw the Greens making gains at the expense of the People’s Party.

The Tamedia poll took the pulse of 25,000 voters in mid-July and has a margin of error of +/- 1.1%.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative