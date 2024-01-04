Pro Velo criticises cantons’ delays on bicycle routes
The vast majority of Switzerland’s 26 cantons have done little or nothing to implement the new law on cycle routes, criticises Pro Velo.
This law, which has been in force since January 1, 2023, imposes obligations and deadlines on the cantons.
The new law requires the cantons to plan networks of cycle routes by the end of 2027 and to build them by the end of 2042, Pro Velo, the association that defends the interests of cyclists, pointed out in a press release on Wednesday.
The cantons are also required to designate specialist bicycle services and define their tasks. An obligation to replace cycle paths must also be implemented at cantonal level.
+ Around half of cyclists wear a helmet in Switzerland
Having closely monitored the cantons during the first year of application of the law, Pro Velo notes that a majority of them are lagging behind. However, the association is pleased to note that the first introductory laws have already been adopted in some regions.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.