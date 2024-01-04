Pro Velo criticises cantons’ delays on bicycle routes

The cantons can't do much about the weather. Bicycling in Bern in November © Keystone / Anthony Anex

The vast majority of Switzerland’s 26 cantons have done little or nothing to implement the new law on cycle routes, criticises Pro Velo.

This law, which has been in force since January 1, 2023, imposes obligations and deadlines on the cantons.

The new law requires the cantons to plan networks of cycle routes by the end of 2027 and to build them by the end of 2042, Pro Velo, the association that defends the interests of cyclists, pointed out in a press release on Wednesday.

The cantons are also required to designate specialist bicycle services and define their tasks. An obligation to replace cycle paths must also be implemented at cantonal level.

Having closely monitored the cantons during the first year of application of the law, Pro Velo notes that a majority of them are lagging behind. However, the association is pleased to note that the first introductory laws have already been adopted in some regions.

