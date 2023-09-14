Die ersten 80 Meter der neuen Spitallamm-Staumauer, die an der Grimsel im Berner Oberland gebaut wird, fotografiert am Donnerstag 27. Juli 2023. Die Kraftwerke Oberhasli, KWO, ersetzen die bestehende Staumauer Spitallamm durch eine neue Staumauer. Die alte Mauer ist renovierungsbeduerftig, wird aber erhalten und geflutet. © KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

Various projects to increase electricity production come up against environmental and landscape objections. Delve into the topic and discuss your point of view with "dialogue".

By 2050, Switzerland wants to achieve climate neutrality. To complete this energy transition, the country must produce much more electricity. However, various plans for power plants are met with opposition by environmental and landscape protection organisations.

With "dialogue", the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) offers you a hand-picked selection of content from all the national editorial offices (SWI swissinfo.ch, SRF, RTS, RTR and RSI) so you can delve into different aspects of the topic.

>>> Click here to go to "dialogueExternal link"

Within the offer you will also find an online debate space to discuss the topic of the week. (This week, “Producing electricity or protecting nature: which has priority?”) The debate is moderated and continuously translated into Switzerland's four national languages and English.

>>> Click here to join the debateExternal link

The new editorial offer aims to encourage dialogue between the different regions of the country without language barriers. Via this feedback linkExternal link you can send us your criticism and comments, which will help us to improve our offer.

