Putin and Biden wrap up talks in Geneva

Keystone / Mikhail Metzel

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Geneva that the discussions had been “constructive”.

This content was published on June 16, 2021 - 18:47

Reuters/AP/Keystone-SDA/sb,dos

“I think there was no hostility. Quite the contrary,” said Putin, who was the first of the two leaders to speak to the press after the historic meeting.

Emerging a little earlier than expected after less than four hours of talks in Geneva, Putin said both sides had demonstrated a “willingness to understand one another”.

He confirmed that the US Ambassador to Moscow and the Russian Ambassador to Washington would reassume their respective roles, after both had been recalled due to diplomatic tensions in March and April.

Putin added that he and Biden had also agreed to “begin consultations” on cybersecurity, although he dismissed US suggestions that unidentified Russians are responsible for a series of cyber-attacks in the United States.

The Russian president also said that the two powers shared a responsibility for nuclear stability, and would hold talks on possible changes to their recently extended New START arms limitation treaty.

But he showed little appetite for compromise on a range of other issues, dismissing US concerns about Russia’s increased military presence near Ukraine’s eastern border, and about the arrest of opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny.

Putin said Navalny had ignored the law and had known what would happen if he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had received treatment for an attempt inside Russia to kill him with poison.

Swiss summit

Before the talks began on Wednesday, Biden and Putin shook hands at the entrance to the Villa La Grange in Geneva, after having been welcomed by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

The first round of talks – which included Biden, Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov – lasted almost two hours, officials said.

Talks resumed after a break at around 4.00 pm Swiss time, with Moscow’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, who was recalled to Russia in March, among those present. That round ended just after 5.00 pm.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have been deteriorating for years, notably with Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, its 2015 intervention in Syria and US charges – denied by Moscow – of meddling in the 2016 election that brought Donald Trump to the White House.

They sank further in March when Biden said he thought Putin was a “killer”, prompting Russia to recall Antonov to Washington for consultations. The United States recalled its ambassador in April.

On Wednesday, Putin described Biden as an “experienced statesman,” and said he had been satisfied by Biden’s explanation of the “killer” remark. Both leaders spoke “the same language”, Putin said, but added there had been no friendship, rather a pragmatic dialogue about interests. He also said Biden was “very different” to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s summit was the first meeting between US and Russian leaders since Putin met Donald Trump in Helsinki in 2018.

Logistics and security

Putin flew into Geneva on Wednesday at around midday. Biden had arrived on Tuesday aboard Air Force One, where he was greeted by current Swiss President Guy Parmelin. Both leave again on Wednesday evening.

Biden held talks on Tuesday evening with Parmelin and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, where issues on the agenda included trade relations and Switzerland’s good offices role in Iran, where it represents US interests.

Parmelin and Cassis are due to hold bilateral talks with Putin on Wednesday afternoon following his summit with Biden.

The summit took place at an 18th century villa in the La Grange park overlooking Lake Geneva. Security was tight with much of Geneva city centre blocked off and the summit perimeter under heavy police guard. A total of around 4,000 police officers, soldiers and other security forces were deployed in Geneva. Around 3,000 journalists also attended.

Wednesday’s talks between the two presidents evoked vivid memories of the 1985 Geneva summit, when Cold War rivals Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev met for the very first time.