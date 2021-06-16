Putin hopes for ‘productive’ meeting with Biden in Geneva

Historic handshake: Putin and Biden in Geneva on Wednesday, July 16. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have started their diplomatic talks at a special summit in Geneva.

This content was published on June 16, 2021 - 14:22

Reuters/Keystone-SDA/sb

See in another language: 1 Pусский (ru) Владимир Путин надеется провести продуктивную встречу с Дж. Байденом в Женеве

“Mr President, I'd like to thank you for your initiative to meet today,” declared Putin on Wednesday, sitting next to Biden and accompanied by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with a translator for each side.

Biden said the two leaders would try to determine areas of cooperation and mutual interest.

“It is always better to meet face to face,” Biden said.

Biden and Putin shook hands and then entered the Villa La Grange where the summit is due to take place after appearing at the entrance bedecked with US, Swiss, Russian flags following welcoming remarks by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

The two presidents will move to larger talks, which will include more senior aides and are expected to last 4-5 hours.

The precise agenda of US-Russian talks has not been revealed. But the two are expected to discuss everything from cybercrime to Russia’s alleged interference in America’s elections, as well as arms control and Russia’s intrusion in Ukraine.

Putin flew into Geneva on an Ilyushin-96-300 aircraft at 12.27 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden arrived at 4.23pm on Tuesday aboard Air Force One and was welcomed by Guy Parmelin, who holds Switzerland’s rotating presidency this year.

Biden held talks with Parmelin and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Tuesday evening.

Parmelin told reporters afterwards that Biden was very interested in cooperation with top Swiss universities. The presidents also spoke about trade relations, with Switzerland reminding the US that it wanted to continue preliminary talks on a trade accord which has been mooted for some years now.

Cassis said Biden had thanked Switzerland for its good offices role in Iran.

Parmelin and Cassis are due to hold bilateral talks with Putin on Wednesday afternoon following his summit with Biden.

The summit is taking place at an 18th century villa in the La Grange park near the lakeside. Security is tight with much of Geneva city centre blocked off.