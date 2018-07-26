This content was published on July 26, 2018 11:00 AM Jul 26, 2018 - 11:00

The entrance of the Palais des Nations, the UN's European headquarters in Geneva (United Nations Photo)

Have you been following recent developments in International Geneva? Take our multiple choice quiz to test your knowledge.

Over the past 150 years, Geneva has evolved into one of the foremost centres of global governance. How well do you know this unique international hub and its activities?

Find out by taking our quiz below. There are ten multiple choice questions. For each question choose a reply; the correct answer will be revealed.



External Content International Geneva quiz

External Content International Geneva quiz Q2

External Content International Geneva quiz 3

External Content International Geneva quiz 4

External Content International Geneva quiz 5

External Content International Geneva quiz 6

External Content International Geneva quiz 7

External Content International Geneva quiz 8

External Content International Geneva quiz 9

External Content International Geneva quiz 10

How did you do? Share your result in the comments section below.

