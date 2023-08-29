Record demand for support to cut energy use in buildings

Cutting energy consumption in buildings is part of government environmental and energy policy. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Switzerland’s programme to reduce energy consumption of buildings has had a record year. Some CHF425 million ($480 million) in subsidies were paid out in 2022.

This is the highest amount since the creation of the federal government’s Buildings Programme.

For the third time in a row, the federal and cantonal support programme can look back on a record year, says the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) in a press releaseExternal link published on Tuesday. In terms of amounts allocated, this represents an increase of 18% compared with 2021.

Most of the CHF139 million subsidies allocated by the cantons went to technical building installations, an increase of 31% on the previous year. The SFOE said 17,000 existing oil, gas and electricity heating systems were replaced (compared with 12,500 in 2021), 86% of them with heat pumps.

