Replica of Alexei Navalny’s cell installed in Geneva
A life-size replica of the cell in which Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is imprisoned has been installed on the Place des Nations in Geneva. The aim is to denounce the conditions in which Navalny is being held.
Entitled “Shizo”, the copy of the cell was set up on Saturday by the Anti-Corruption Foundation. The installation has already been shown in Berlin, Paris, Düsseldorf, The Hague and Prague, according to the Foundation.
Pro-Russian activists threw eggs during the inauguration.
A bête noire of Russian President Vladimir Putin and an opponent of the military offensive in Ukraine, Navalny was arrested in Russia in January 2021 on his return to the country after suffering a serious poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. In March of the same year he was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud, which he considers made up.
Last Tuesday the European Court of Human Rights ruled against Russia for “failing to carry out an effective investigation” into his poisoning. The judges ordered Moscow to pay Navalny €40,000 (CHF38,900) for non-pecuniary damage.
