Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Foreign affairs

Resettlement  Switzerland urged to take in more vulnerable refugees 

refugee children playing with bikes

People admitted to Switzerland under the UNHCR resettlement programme must be particularly vulnerable and recognized as refugees. 

(Keystone)

The Swiss Refugee Council is urging the government to increase its annual contingent of 800 vulnerable refugees to be resettled in the next two years. 

On Wednesday the government approved this annual contingent for 2020 and 2021 as part of its participation in a UNHCR resettlementexternal link scheme. 

At least 80% of these refugees must come from crisis regions in the Middle East and regions along the migration route to the central Mediterranean, according to a government statementexternal link. The remaining 20% of the contingent is to be kept for use in short-term emergency situations. 

The government decided in November 2018 to continue Switzerland’s participation in the UNHCR resettlement programme. In consultation with cantons, towns and local governments, it plans to adopt a programme every two years for the resettlement of 1,500 to 2,000 refugees. 

The Swiss Refugee Councilexternal link on Wednesday welcomed the government’s decision to set regular contingents for recognised refugees but said the annual maximum of 800 for 2020 and 2021 was not enough given the record number of refugees worldwide. Millions of people are risking their lives on the migration routes or languishing in detention camps with terrible conditions, it said.  

Aid Swiss to continue to take in vulnerable refugees

Switzerland will take in 800 vulnerable refugees from conflict zones in 2019, mostly from Syria, the government has said.

This content was published on November 30, 2018 10:04 PM


Keystone-SDA/jc

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters