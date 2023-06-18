June 18 votes: results from across Switzerland
Citizens are voting on Sunday on three referendums touching on corporation tax, climate change, and Covid-19. Polls close at midday.
The first issue on the ballot is an OECD/G20-led global effort to clamp down on tax avoidance, by implementing a minimum tax rate of 15% on multinational firms with annual profits over $750 million. After initial hesitation, authorities in low-tax Switzerland backed the deal. But because implementing it involves a constitutional change, voters have the last word.
The second vote is about Switzerland’s long-term efforts to react to climate change: the “Climate and Innovation law” aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To do this, authorities have set out a plan based more on incentives rather than bans: households and businesses will get financial help in switching to more climate-friendly systems. Opponents of the plan say it will drive up electricity use and prove too costly for consumers.
Voters also decide on Sunday on the Covid-19 law – it’s the third time Switzerland voted on this legislation since 2021. Opponents are unhappy about the extension of the legislation until June 2024; they say that with the pandemic over, the law should be phased out once and for all. Authorities say a certain flexibility is still needed in case of a resurgence of the virus.
