Rockfall danger: Swiss village evacuated

As of Friday evening nobody will be allowed to stay overnight in Brienz/Brinzauls until further notice. This photo was taken on April 4. © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Residents of Brienz/Brinzauls in eastern Switzerland have been told to leave their homes by 6pm on Friday.

This content was published on May 9, 2023

Keystone-SDA/ts

A rock volume of two million cubic metres is moving so fast that it is expected to break loose in the next one to three weeks, the local authorities said on Tuesday. The municipality in canton Graubünden has activated the “orange phase” and therefore the evacuation of the village, which has a population of about 130.

As of Friday evening nobody will be allowed to stay overnight in the village until further notice. From Saturday villagers will be allowed into Brienz/Brinzauls during the day, if the danger level permits. Livestock from two farms will remain in the stables for the time being, the authorities said.

All access roads to Brienz/Brinzauls are now open only to residents and homeowners. On Tuesday evening the authorities will provide information on the details of the evacuation during a public information event in the nearby village of Tiefencastel.

The landslide area is located above the village. “Current measurements show a high acceleration over a large area,” the authorities said. This indicates that up to two million cubic metres of rock material will fall or slide in the next seven to 24 days.

As soon as a break-off of the rock mass is imminent within three to ten days, the “red phase” will be activated. At that point, it will no longer be possible to enter Brienz/Brinzauls even during the day and the cattle will be driven away.

In 2017 eight hikers died and several houses were destroyed in one of the biggest landslides in Switzerland for over 130 years, on Piz Cengalo, also in canton Graubünden.

