Russia dismisses Ukraine peace plan talks in Davos

Russia has described Ukraine peace plan talks at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland as useless.

These talks will not lead to any results because Russia is not there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "It's just a matter of talking for the sake of talking," Peskov said.

The meetings on the peace formula presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could not lead to results if Russia did not participate, for obvious reasons. "Without our participation, any discussion has no prospects."

Almost two years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the future of Ukraine was the focus of a meeting between the Kiev government and representatives of over 80 countries and organisations in Davos on Sunday.

The event took place before the start of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. On Tuesday, Zelensky intends to give a speech at the WEF and appeal for the West's support for Kiev.

