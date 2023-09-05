School political debate ban faces legal challenge

A decision to ban political debate in schools in a Swiss canton has sparked a backlash. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

An appeal will be lodged with the Constitutional Court of Vaud against a decision to ban political debates in schools in the canton before the federal elections.

It has been initiated by left-wing parties, which intend to cast their net as wide as possible.

The appeal is expected to be filed on Wednesday, said Romain Pilloud, President of the Vaudois Socialist Party, on Monday evening, confirming to Keystone-SDA information revealed by the Le Temps newspaper.

The Vaud Constitutional Court will hear the appeal if it is supported by at least a tenth of the deputies of the Grand Council (at least 15), Pilloud noted. “We are largely there. We will also try to obtain the support of more centrist MPs like the Green Liberals,” he added.

However, the approach is intended to be as “encompassing” as possible, and not just linked to political bodies, Pilloud said. In particular, students and teachers will be involved in the appeal.

