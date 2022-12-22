Second facility signs up to Swiss reserve power network

The Cornaux power plant in Neuchâtel will add an extra 36 megawatts of emergency power every winter for the next four years. Keystone

The Swiss government has added a second power plant to its reserve power network, in addition to a facility that is being built from scratch in the north of the country.

The already existing thermal power plant in Cornaux, run by the company Group E in the western canton of Neuchâtel, is adding 36 megawatts to the country’s power reserves during the winter.

The Cornaux station, which runs on gas or extra light fuel oil, signed a CHF9.15 million ($9.87 million) contract to provide emergency power from February 2023 until the end of April 2026.

Group E has committed itself to providing emergency power for the months of January to April in each of the next four years.

This will be added to the 250 megawatts that will be produced by a new plant in Birr, which is expected to be ready for use in February next year.

This power, along with hydropower reserves, will only be used in an emergency. Switzerland is preparing itself for potential power disruptions resulting primarily from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.





