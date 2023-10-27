Second Swiss parliamentary chamber supports Hamas ban

Swiss parliamentary groups signal support to ban Hamas as a terrorist group. Keystone / Yahya Arhab

This content was published on October 27, 2023 - 17:46

Keystone-SDA

The Security Policy Commission of the Council of States (SIK-S) is also reacting to the attack on Israel and wants to ban the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. It has submitted a corresponding motion.

The decision was made by 8 votes to 0, as the parliamentary services announced on Friday. The National Council sister commission had previously unanimously submitted a corresponding motion. It has the same text. Last year, a ban on Hamas failed in the National Council.

The proposals leave it open as to how the Federal Council should implement the Hamas ban. For Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, an approach like that against Al-Qaeda is conceivable.

The Federal Task Force for the War in Israel is currently working on banning the Palestinian Hamas organization. A working group is working on an interpretation of the possibilities for the ban. Another examines donations from Switzerland to Palestinian organisations.

