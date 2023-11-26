Second Swiss victim of Hamas terror attack identified

The Hamas attack on Israel in October has resulted in bloody conflict. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

read aloud pause

X

Switzerland has confirmed that a second Swiss citizen was killed in the terrorist attacks by the radical Islamic Hamas group in Israel on October 7.

This content was published on November 26, 2023 - 10:03

Keystone-SDA

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) says that both victims were Swiss-Israeli dual citizens.

+ Swiss government wants Hamas declared terrorist organisation

The FDFA received official confirmation of the second fatality on Thursday, it said on Friday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. For data and privacy reasons, no further information could be provided, the foreign ministry said. The “NZZ” newspaper first reported about the second confirmed Swiss fatality.

Five days after the Hamas terrorist attack, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed the first Swiss death. The man is an Israeli-Swiss dual citizen aged almost 70.

Not much is known about his cause of death. But it is clear that the man’s death was the result of an “unfortunate encounter” with the terrorists. He had lived in Israel since 2004.





Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative