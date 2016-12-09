Dec 9, 2016 - 19:00

Refugees have been concentrating at the Swiss-Italian border in particular (Keystone)

Charities and private companies that run asylum centres may be required to report on suspected terrorists as the Swiss government moves to tighten security.

Swiss public television SRF has seen documents of a consultation process instigated by the government. The '10 vor 10' news programme reported on Friday that increased scrutiny of suspicious behavior at asylum centres could be demanded.

The plan is to integrate non-governmental groups more closely in the country’s anti-terrorism measures.



Several new centres have sprung up in recent years as numbers of asylum seekers and refugees crossing into Switzerland increased. Some cantons have assigned the running of these centres to private firms while charities also run emergency accomodation.



The proposed new measure is part of a Department of Justice consultation paper, which looks at tightening Switzerland’s external and internal security in the face of increasing terror threats. The draft is due to be finalised next year.

