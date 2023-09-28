Senate calls for Swiss war materiel export exemption

Switzerland currently forbids the sale of weapons to war zones. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The Senate wants to reverse the tightening of the War Materials Act decided by parliament in 2021 in one point. The Federal Council should be able to deviate from the approval criteria in exceptional cases.

A motion adopted by the Senate on Thursday demands that the Federal Council be able to deviate from the approval criteria for foreign transactions if there are extraordinary circumstances. It should also be able to do this if the protection of the country's foreign or security policy interests requires it.

According to the text of the motion, the Federal Council must inform the security policy commissions of its decision within 24 hours. If the deviation from the approval criteria is implemented by regulation, it must be limited in time.

A left-wing minority in the Senate was against the motion, which was approved with 27 votes to 11 and 3 abstentions. The Federal Council had requested a yes vote. The motion goes to the House of Representatives.

