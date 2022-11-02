Senior Swiss cabinet minister steps down
Senior government minister Simonetta Sommaruga has announced she is stepping down from the seven-member Swiss government.This content was published on November 2, 2022 - 15:26
- 中文 瑞士联邦委员会资深部长将卸任
- Português Ministra suíça renuncia
Addressing the news conference called at short notice on Wednesday, Sommaruga said family reasons made her take the decision after her husband suffered a stroke.
Sommaruga has been a member of the government since 2010 as justice minister and then as transport, energy, environment and communications minister from 2018.
She also served as Swiss president in 2015 and 2020.
Sommaruga, who's 62, is the second cabinet minister to announce her resignation for the end of the year, following the finance minister, Ueli Maurer.
Parliament is due to elect successors for Sommaruga and Maurer on December 7.
More to follow.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.