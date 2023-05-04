September 12 – Switzerland’s second national holiday?

Getting ready for Swiss National Day, August 1. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Switzerland could soon have another national holiday, to celebrate its democracy. The House of Representatives has accepted a motion in favour of celebrating September 12 – against the advice of the government.

Parliamentarian Heinz Siegenthaler said he had introduced the motion for the new holiday, which was approved on Thursday by 94 votes to 82, because he wanted to commemorate the achievements of the state born on September 12, 1848, such as direct democracy, the rule of law, the separation of powers and federalism. That date was the adoption of the first federal constitution.

“The inauguration of the first federal constitution is a unique and, in the history of our country, unprecedented event,” he said, adding that it was therefore important that this day be celebrated on a regular basis and on an official occasion.

The government, however, was opposed to the inclusion of September 12 as an additional national holiday. Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider noted that Switzerland has only one national holiday, August 1, which she said is well established and appreciated by the population.

August 1, Swiss National Day, became a national holiday as the result of a people’s initiative in 1993.

Baume-Schneider pointed out that this year Switzerland was celebrating the 175th anniversary of the federal constitution and that numerous events were planned. On July 1-2, many government buildings in Bern would be open to the public, and this is possible without an additional public holiday, she said.

The Senate still has to confirm the decision of the House of Representatives.

