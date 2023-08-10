Navigation

Should Switzerland legalise cannabis consumption?

BioCan AG employees finish (weigh, fill and weld) THC-poor cannabis tabacco in Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

In Switzerland, several cities are testing controlled cannabis distribution. Find out more about this potential shift in drug policy in a pilot of our new "dialogue" project.

This content was published on August 10, 2023 - 13:16

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) is working on a project to bring you background information on various issues and open discussions on these topics. For a test run, we chose the question of whether Switzerland should legalise cannabis consumption: is the country moving too fast or slow when it comes to changing drug policies?

Here you will find a selection of articlesExternal link from all units of the SBC (SWI swissinfo.ch, public television SRF, RTS, RSI and RTR) about recent developments in legalising cannabis consumption in Switzerland. You can like the articles that you want to read and discard the rest. At the end, you will have a bundle of articles that you hand-picked.

This new editorial offer is still in development. We would be grateful for your feedback after testing it: share your thoughts via this linkExternal link.

Read more on the topic:

Articles in this story

