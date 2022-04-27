Social security deal with Britain to be put to Swiss parliament

The bilateral accord covers notably old age pension payments for Swiss and British citizens living in each other's country. © Keystone/Petra Orosz

The Swiss government has approved a social security accord with Britain including old age pensions, disability benefits as well as accident and health insurance.

April 27, 2022

The deal was signed by Interior Minister Alain Berset in London last September and still needs approval by the Swiss parliament.

It ensures that people only have to pay social security contributions in one country at any point in time. Some 82,000 Swiss and British citizens live and work in each others' country.

The terms of a temporary agreement have already applied by both sides since last November, according to government statement on Wednesday.

The agreement is part of Switzerland’s “Mind the Gap” strategy to ensure minimum disruption for workers, visitors and businesses after Britain left the European Union last year.

A total of nine bilateral deals between the two non-EU member states are planned, notably about customs and trade, as well as citizens’ rights.

