Spain pressures Bern on war materiel re-export to Ukraine

Ukraine continues to be hit by Russian attacks, including on this residential building where at least 44 people were killed. Keystone / Oleg Pertasyuk

Spain is asking Switzerland for authorisation to re-export two Swiss 35 mm anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, news agency Keystone-SDA reports on Tuesday.

This content was published on January 17, 2023 - 18:41

Keystone-SDA/jc

An official request to this effect was sent to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on Monday.

SECO notes that the federal government decided in June 2022 that re-exports of war material should be refused if the country of destination is involved in an international armed conflict. This is the case for Ukraine and Russia, writes SECO.

SECO says it is therefore probably not possible to approve the Spanish request. However, it will examine it and respond officially.

Switzerland has so far stuck firmly to the line that its neutrality would be damaged by allowing other countries to send Swiss-produced weapons and ammunition to Ukraine. The government has resisted pressure from Germany to sanction the re-export of ammunition to supply anti-aircraft vehicles already in Ukraine.





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative