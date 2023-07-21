Sports minister backs Swiss Winter Olympics

Switzerland most recently hosted the Winter Olympics in St Moritz – in 1948. KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Str

Sports Minister Viola Amherd is in favour of a Winter Olympic Games that are “sustainable, tailor-made for Switzerland and widely supported”. Whether local voters can be convinced is another matter.

“Switzerland is a country that is passionate about sport and hosts many major national and international events. Mrs Amherd is convinced that major international events can trigger lasting changes in society and the economy,” said Renato Kalbermatten, head of communications at the sports ministry, on Friday. He was confirming a report in Tamedia’s German-language newspapers.

Swiss Olympic and the winter sports federations are currently carrying out preliminary work into the possibility of a bid.

Kalbermatten would not comment on possible plans or federal contributions.

There is currently no information or decision concerning possible candidacies.

Lack of popular support

While politicians may be keen on hosting the Games, Swiss locals are less so. In the past 35 years Switzerland has attempted to win the prestigious event eight times, but has never succeeded.

In February 2017, voters in canton Graubünden rejected a proposal to host the Winter Olympics in 2026 – the second such bid to be turned down at the ballot box in four years.

Then in June 2018 voters in canton Valais said no to bidding for the 2026 Games. The bid was rejected in some of the largest ski areas in the canton, including Zermatt and Nendaz – the latter linked to the fashionable resort of Verbier. Crans-Montana and Saas-Fee were two mountain resorts where voters approved the bid.

The Alpine country has so far hosted the Winter Olympics on two occasions – in 1928 and 1948 – both times in St Moritz.

