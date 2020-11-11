Sports minister launches inquiry into gymnast abuse

Reports about inhumane training methods made news headlines repeatedly in the past. Ti-press

Sports Minister Viola Amherd has called for an investigation into alleged abusive training methods for gymnasts.

This content was published on November 11, 2020 - 10:53

swissinfo.ch/ug

She said the accusations against inhumane treatment of young top athletes must be examined by an independent panel.

Amherd reiterated the need to set up a reporting office for athletes from all sports disciplines, their parents as well as for staff. She said her ministry and the National Olympics Committee would present proposals before the end of the year.

The statement was published on Tuesday following a meeting with representatives of the Swiss Gymnastics Federation and Swiss Olympic.

Both organisations reportedly agreed to a sweeping reform to prevent further abuses, notably at the national sports centre at Magglingen.

A reported scandal has led to the dismissal of several senior coaches and officials over the past few weeks.

The gymnastics federation set up an ethics committee last week to investigate the allegations by several former athletes.

Accusations against individual coaches have repeatedly made headlines over the years. In 2007, four female artistic gymnasts, including former Olympic champion Ariella Kaeslin, were temporarily suspended.