Survey shows strong support for climate, tax and Covid law

A poll ahead of Swiss national votes on June 18 shows citizens – for now – largely support the three issues on the ballot papers: a new climate law, an overhaul of tax rules for multinationals, and a revision to Covid-19 legislation.

This content was published on May 12, 2023

The first large survey before the vote organised by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), carried out by the gfs.bern polling institute in April-May, notably shows that 72% of citizens back the new climate law, with 25% against and 3% undecided.

Among Swiss citizens living abroad, support is less pronounced at 66%.

The law would cement the goal of reaching “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050. It aims to speed up the transition to renewable energies by boosting financial support to replace old heating systems and by supporting more technological innovation in businesses.

Among political parties, only the supporters of the Swiss People’s Party are against the law, with 63% opposing it. This reflects official positions; the People’s Party is the only group campaigning against it; the party was also behind the launching of the referendum to challenge the law, which was approved in parliament last September as a counter-proposal to the so-called Glacier Initiative.

Voters lacking trust in government, and men aged between 40 and 60, are also more sceptical than other population groups towards the law, the survey finds.

The arguments by the “yes” campaign are thus seen as more convincing by voters: around three-quarters of people think Switzerland needs to move quickly away from fossil fuels in order to safeguard long-term energy security.

Pollsters thus reckon that a reversal of the trend by June 18, and a rejection – as happened to a similar CO2 law in 2021 – is unlikely.

Overwhelming support

A second issue up for vote, an overhaul of taxation rules for multinational companies, is seemingly heading for overwhelming approval. Some 84% of those polled are in favour of the reform, spurred by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which wants to introduce a global 15% minimum multinational tax rate. Among Swiss Abroad voters, the approval rate reaches 89%.

Supporters of all political parties back the reform, including 80% of left-wing Social Democrats, despite their party being officially against the project – it fears that the implementation of the reform will lead to more inter-cantonal tax competition.

As for the arguments tipping the balance, 80% of survey respondents said that a higher state tax intake could be channelled into boosting the attractivity of Switzerland as a business location.

Pollsters from gfs.bern meanwhile say that opposition to the reform is extremely sparse, and that a “no” vote on June 18 is highly unlikely.

Covid-19 law – third time yes?

Lastly, the latest reform of Switzerland’s Covid-19 legislation also enjoys strong backing: 68% would currently say “yes” to the updated Covid-19 law, which provides the legal basis for the authorities’ anti-pandemic measures. Some 28% are against, 4% undecided.

On this issue, a majority mirror the position of their preferred political parties: as such, only People’s Party supporters are against the law (60%), while all others are mainly in favour. Citizens who don’t trust government are also mainly against it.

Pollsters thus say that voters are likely to approve the Covid legislation for the third time – after June 2021 and November 2021 – unless something changes in the meantime regarding the health situation.

Adapted from French by Domhnall O'Sullivan

