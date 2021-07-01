SWI swissinfo.ch gives a platform to global voices of freedom
Freedom of expression is a human right, yet it is anything but a matter of course. Many dedicated people around the world continue to campaign for it day in, day out. Here at SWI swissinfo.ch, some of them express their views.This content was published on July 1, 2021 - 12:14
- Deutsch SWI Swissinfo gibt den Stimmen der Meinungsfreiheit eine Plattform (original)
- Español SWI swissinfo.ch brinda una plataforma a la libertad de expresión en el mundo
- Português SWI swissinfo.ch oferece plataforma aos que defendem a liberdade de expressão
- Pусский SWI Swissinfo дает трибуну свободному слову!
- 日本語 「表現の自由」を求める人達のプラットフォームに
Manami, Dmitry, Jessica, Ellie and Marie are entrepreneurs, journalists, elected politicians or just active citizens from all around the world. They express themselves on public issues, big and small, controversial or less controversial. What unites them is their daily commitment to expressing themselves freely and, importantly, to being heard.
In the age of digitalisation and global social media, freedom of expression must be defended every day. That’s what the people behind the voices we met for our short video series “Global Voices of Freedom” are doing. In very different places, in various conditions and in the most diverse contexts, they are standing up for freedom of expression.
Our world tour of the “Voices of Freedom” begins on the small Japanese island of Ishigaki, almost 2,000 kilometres south of Tokyo. This is where 28-year-old Manami Mihara lives.
From Ishigaki we travel around the world to the Caribbean, and to Cuba, where we meet online journalist Jessica Dominguez Delgado.
From Cuba we wanted to travel to the Russian capital Moscow. But we met the former editor-in-chief of a leading news channel in a completely different place.
Coming up soon: voices from China, Switzerland and Brazil.
In this series of articles on freedom of expression, we reported on how states such as Brazil, India, Turkey and even Hungary and Poland have become increasingly authoritarian in recent years. First of all, this is bad news for freedom of expression. In these countries, but also in many others around the world, committed and active citizens are increasingly not only restricted, but also persecuted – and, as in Hong Kong, put in prison.
