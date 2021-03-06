Swiss ‘burka ban’ vote set for a tight result

A campaign poster in favour of the ban in canton Nidwalden, February 2021. Urs Flüeler/Keystone

Freedom to wear what you want, or freedom to not be covered up? Swiss voters decide this weekend on a proposal to ban face coverings – including the Islamic burka and niqab – in public spaces.

Although the text of the initiative doesn’t include the words burka, niqab or even Islam – it uses the general term “veiling” – there’s little doubt about what’s at stake at the ballot box on Sunday.

Debates around the initiative have been dominated by questions about religious values, freedoms, and the place of Islam in Swiss society, so much so that the proposed constitutional amendment has come to be known among media and public as the “burka ban”.

Backers of the idea, launched by the right-leaning Egerkinger Committee – whose website calls for an end to “the islamisation of Switzerland” – argue the veils have no place in the country, where cultural traditions demand that you show your face in public.

The burka and niqab are a “sign of the repression of women, a sign of a completely different value system, one of extreme Islam,” said Walter Wobmann of the right-wing People’s Party. His party has also said the ban is needed to tackle security problems, like hooligans who mask their face at demonstrations or sports games.

Not only right-wing groups are in favour of the initiative: they have also been joined by some liberal feminists and progressive Muslims who see the veils as symbols of the oppression of women by a regressive form of Islam.

The niqab has “no theological foundation,” said Bern Imam Mustafa Memeti in the Le Temps newspaper. Face coverings are not mentioned in the Koran, they are symbols invented by “puritanical Islamist powers from another age,” he said. “There is no reason to defend this clothing.”

Marginal issue

Opposition to the ban is led by the government, who says the veils are a “marginal issue” in the country. Authorities have referred to a much-quoted study by University of Lucerne researcher Andreas Tunger-Zanetti, who estimated around 30 women in Switzerland wear the niqab; the burka, meanwhile – which blocks out the eyes completely with a mesh grill – is virtually non-existent.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said on Swiss public television, SRF, that some of the discussions on the issue would “almost make you think we live in Kabul”.

Opponents also say many of these women in Switzerland who wear the garments are doing so of their own accord – they are not necessarily forced by their husbands, and often do it as a way of asserting their convictions or to show resistance to societal norms.

Left-wing and centrist parties have also largely opposed the ban, despite some internal divisions. Women should simply be allowed to dress how they want, they argued. It’s about “the freedom of women, in Switzerland and worldwide”, Tamara Funiciello of the Social Democrats told public broadcaster SRF.

For Funiciello, the initiative is yet another attempt by society, and above all men, to “politicise” women’s bodies.

Furthermore, “[the ban] doesn’t protect women at all,” she said, adding that if someone is being coerced to wear a burka, they can already turn to Swiss criminal law, where forcing somebody to dress a certain way is already a punishable offence.

Opponents have also downplayed the idea that a Swiss burka ban would send a message of solidarity to woman worldwide who are forced to wear the clothing by the patriarchal norms of their societies. Such an idea “overestimates” Switzerland’s global clout, Keller-Sutter said.

Memory of minarets

Switzerland, like many other western European countries, has debated over the past decades how best to integrate its Muslim community, who are estimated to make up about 5% of the total population.

In November 2009, 57.5% of voters accepted another people’s initiative – proposed by the same committee behind the current vote – to ban the building of minarets in the country: a result that went against the predictions of opinion polls and which came as a shock to the political establishment.

Debates about the various symbols of Islam, including burkas and niqabs, which were part of the discussion at the time, continued in the years after, and two cantons introduced full face-covering bans in the past decade – St Gallen and Ticino.

In the southern region of Ticino, where over 60% of the population backed the ban, the first three-and-a-half years after it came into force saw 60 people being charged for infringements – 32 of them sport hooligans, and 28 women wearing facial coverings.

Over half of all Swiss cantons already have regulations in place that ban the wearing of face-coverings during demonstrations or sports events.

Falling support

Public support for the ban was found to be high in opinion polls early on in the campaign, with some reporting over 60% of respondents in favour.

Since then, the advantage has faded, and the most recent poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation reckoned that 49% planned to vote “yes” and 47% “no”; only a small number of voters said they were still undecided, especially compared to the other votes on the agenda.

Martina Mousson of the GfS Bern research institute said two weeks before the vote that the overall trend seemed to be sliding towards rejection, although a “yes” couldn’t be ruled out.

Should Switzerland accept it, it won’t be the first to do so: five other European countries have already introduced such a ban, including neighbours France and Austria.

If passed, the country’s constitution would be modified and the 26 cantons would be tasked with coming up with a way of implementing it. The law foresees several exceptions to the ban on face coverings, including for reasons of safety (e.g. a motorbike helmet), climate (e.g. cold weather), or health (e.g. a global pandemic).