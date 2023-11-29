Swiss abroad: naive or insightful perspective in political accountability?

Parliamentarians, lobbyists and journalists take part in discussions in the lobby of the Swiss Federal Palace. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

November 29, 2023

People living in Switzerland have doubts as to whether their politicians will be held accountable for their mistakes. The Swiss abroad are different: an overwhelming majority of them trust the Swiss control system, as a study by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) shows.

Where study director Urs Bieri sees the reasons for the difference.

Individuals are responsible for their own mistakes. This is something that is instilled in most children from an early age and continues later in every aspect of life: friendships, relationships and at work. When it comes to politics, many people are not convinced that the sense of responsibility is there. The impression that politicians can do whatever they want is widespread.

In Switzerland, trust in institutions is high by global standardsExternal link. Nevertheless, according to the opinion survey "How's Switzerland doing?" conducted by gfs.Bern on behalf of SBC, less than half of the population, 45%, believe that Swiss politicians have to answer for their mistakes.

In contrast, it is striking how trusting the Swiss Abroad are: according to the opinion study, almost four out of five, or around 77%, are convinced that the controls in Switzerland work and that the politicians responsible held accountable.

This raises the question of whether the Swiss Abroad view their home country through rose-coloured glasses? Political scientist Urs Bieri, who conducted the opinion study, thinks this could be one of the reasons. "It's mainly the beautiful things that stay in people's minds," says Bieri. "We know this from psychology: difficult things are often forgotten at a distance."

Rose coloured glasses

This is an affliction that many people who have changed jobs or ended relationships can perhaps understand: things from the past can seem better after the fact. A former boss's mood swings – no longer as unstable as an ocean liner in a storm. An ex's monologues - now quite charming. The Swiss Abroad might feel the same way.

"Those who emigrate are confronted with new challenges," says Bieri. They first must settle into a new society. Individuals who move abroad experience society in a new country differently to that which they grew up in.

In a new country and new society, there are certain formalities to learn, new relationships to build and a new culture to learn about. "The problems that bothered an individual in Switzerland may no longer seem as serious."

This goodwill seems to be extended to the Swiss political system if it is experienced in contrast in another country of residence. "If the Swiss political system, federalism and the practice consensus are closer to a person’s own needs than the system in the new home country, this can lead to more goodwill towards politicians in Switzerland," says Bieri.

He emphasises that this does not necessarily mean a value judgement on the system in the new country of residence. The majority of Swiss Abroad live in functioning democracies.

Different understanding of misconduct

Experiences in a country of residence can be serious. The understanding of what constitutes misconduct shifts. For example, living in the UK during the pandemic and having witnessed how the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson threw a party while at the head of government in the middle of the lockdown, can change how other government behaviours appear. The contrast is even greater in a country where corruption characterises everyday politics.

In Switzerland, the misconduct of politicians which has come to light has never been systematic corruption, but rather individual cases. "Power, individual power and the utilisation of power exist wherever there are people," says Bieri.

He is refering to the topic of lobbying, which is often criticised - most recently in light of the discussion about rising health insurance premiums and the paid mandates that Swiss politicians have in the healthcare sector.

According to Bieri, lobbying in particular is criticised more from within Switzerland than from abroad. Of course, the Swiss Abroad are less directly affected by the example of health insurance premiums.

Bieri has no definitive answer to the question of whether or not the Swiss Abroad are naive or if the Swiss at home are too critical. But one thing is certain, "The views of the Swiss Abroad are an external reflection of Switzerland."

For Bieri, the fact that this mirror reflection shows such a high level of trust means that people who know and experience a different political system see a lot of positives in the Swiss system. "That is a pleasing picture."

Therefore, it can be said that the Swiss Abroad are not naive. They just have a different perspective.

