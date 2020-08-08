Swiss ambassador describes Beirut explosion ordeal

Rescue workers are still searching for missing people at the blast site. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Swiss ambassador to Lebanon has spoken about being caught in the massive blast in Beirut earlier this week, which left her with leg injuries. Monika Schmutz Kirgöz told Swiss public broadcaster SRF that the embassy is now concentrating on helping the country recover from the tragedy.

This content was published on August 8, 2020 - 10:36

swissinfo.ch/mga

Schmutz Kirgöz was in her office of the Beirut embassy, housed on the 14th and 15th floors of the building, when the dockside warehouse detonated on Tuesday. “In the explosion, everything that could fly out did fly out. There were no more windows and doors. I was thrown several metres through the air,” she said in the interview on Friday.

“I can only remember the unbelievable force of the explosion. I was very lucky, and I am thankful that I got away with leg injuries. At the same time, I'm still in shock. Everyone who experienced this will probably have to deal with the trauma for a long time.”

More than 150 people died in the blast that has been attributed to a store of ammonium nitrate exploding in the warehouse. The blast, which destroyed or damaged buildings in a large radius, also left 5,000 people injured and around 300,000 homeless. Dozens of people are still missing.

Apart from Ambassador Schmutz Kirgöz, there are no reports of other casualties among the 1,500 Swiss nationals who live in Lebanon, or from Swiss tourists.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and President Simonetta Sommaruga have expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people. A team of ten Swiss experts, comprising of engineers, infrastructure specialists, a security advisor, a logistician, a telecommunications manager and a psychologist, have been in Lebanon since Thursday to evaluate the situation.

Switzerland has pledged to contribute CHF500,000 ($550,381) to the Lebanese branch of the Red Cross to help with emergency response measures.

Schmutz Kirgöz added that the Swiss embassy continues to operate from a different location in the city and reiterated Switzerland’s determination to help those in need.