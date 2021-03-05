Swiss ambassador to oversee WTO complaints body

The Geneva-based WTO is currently facing an institutional crisis Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Didier Chambovey, Swiss ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), has been appointed by the member states as head of the body responsible for arbitrating complaints.

This content was published on March 5, 2021 - 09:25

Keystone-SDA/ts

Chambovey will have to chair the meetings of this committee, which is at the centre of tensions between various parties. The Geneva-based WTO is currently facing an institutional crisis owing to the blocking of the renewal of the judges of the Court of Appeal by the United States under former president Donald Trump.

However, the new administration of President Joe Biden has maintained this approach. The body chaired by Chambovey is responsible for upholding complaints and judgements handed down.

The new WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took over on March 1, has said she wants each member to clarify its position on reforms on which everyone agrees. She wants to make progress by the ministerial meeting scheduled for November 29 in Geneva because of the uncertainties over the pandemic.